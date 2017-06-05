DNR recovers body of man who drowned paddle boarding in Fishers lake
FISHERS, Ind. - An autopsy is set to be performed on a 39-year-old Indianapolis man who, conservation officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources say, drowned in Saxony Lake on Pennington Road Sunday afternoon.
