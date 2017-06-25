Dancing through time at the Childrena...

Dancing through time at the Childrena s Museum of Indianapolis

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana. This week, Wolfsie stopped by the Children's Museum of Indianapolis for the second day in a row to check out another exciting exhibit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Evergreen State College 6 min ICE 7
snapchat usernames! (Nov '13) 6 hr Gross 5
Mitch Hunter circus freak 11 hr yuck 1
Dancers body found 20 hr WeCare 6
Bye Medicaid, we will miss you 20 hr TrumpedBernie 3
Bernie Sanders bank Fraud 21 hr TrumpedBernie 1
Pence’s $7 million bribe to Carrier officially ... Sat Impeach Mike Pence 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Marion County was issued at June 25 at 8:22PM EDT

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,674 • Total comments across all topics: 282,031,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC