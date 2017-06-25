Dancing through time at the Childrena s Museum of Indianapolis
Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana. This week, Wolfsie stopped by the Children's Museum of Indianapolis for the second day in a row to check out another exciting exhibit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evergreen State College
|6 min
|ICE
|7
|snapchat usernames! (Nov '13)
|6 hr
|Gross
|5
|Mitch Hunter circus freak
|11 hr
|yuck
|1
|Dancers body found
|20 hr
|WeCare
|6
|Bye Medicaid, we will miss you
|20 hr
|TrumpedBernie
|3
|Bernie Sanders bank Fraud
|21 hr
|TrumpedBernie
|1
|Pence’s $7 million bribe to Carrier officially ...
|Sat
|Impeach Mike Pence
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC