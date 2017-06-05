Crime enthusiast gather downtown for CrimeCon 2017
Fans of true crime got to learn more about mystery and murders at the first ever CrimeCon in downtown Indianapolis. HLN host Nancy Grace, Dateline NBC correspondent Josh Mankiewicz, Making a Murderer prosecutor Ken Kratz and former FBI profiler - and Criminal Minds producer - Jim Clemente came to town as guests.
