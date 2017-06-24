Crews rescue 5 stranded in White River
Saturday around 2:45 p.m., crews responded to a call of people and a possible kayak in White River near Meridian Street, across from Holliday Park. Teams from Indianapolis Fire Department, assisted by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are attempting to rescue the people, located in various parts of the river.
