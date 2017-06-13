Crews recover body in Wabash River af...

Crews recover body in Wabash River after possible drowning

12 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

Crews have recovered a man's body from the Wabash River after witnesses reported seeing a male struggling to swim Monday afternoon. DNR Officials have confirmed the victim to be a 22-year-old man from Indianapolis.

