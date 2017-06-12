Court orders company to clean up Indi...

Court orders company to clean up Indiana dump site

14 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The Indianapolis Star reports the Indiana Court of Appeals recently upheld a 2016 Marion County decision that directed FLM LLC to clean up Black Mountain. The site is a man-made hill of fine, black sand in Indianapolis.

