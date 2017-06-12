Court orders company to clean up Indiana dump site
The Indianapolis Star reports the Indiana Court of Appeals recently upheld a 2016 Marion County decision that directed FLM LLC to clean up Black Mountain. The site is a man-made hill of fine, black sand in Indianapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sr16
|7 hr
|seeking info
|3
|Special counsel investigating Trump for obstruc...
|7 hr
|Trump got the Tru...
|7
|pc london fire
|15 hr
|nnono
|2
|Mike Pence retains private legal counsel
|15 hr
|nnono
|5
|Trump's personal lawyer hires attorney
|16 hr
|Cohen got the Tru...
|1
|Trump Confirms Obstruction of Justice Investiga...
|17 hr
|Thank you Preside...
|1
|Trump backs off on deporting dreamers
|17 hr
|Thank you Preside...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC