Court Orders Company To Clean Up Indiana Dump Site
The Indianapolis Star reports the Indiana Court of Appeals recently upheld a 2016 Marion County decision that directed FLM LLC to clean up Black Mountain. The site is a man-made hill of fine, black sand in Indianapolis.
