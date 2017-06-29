Couple charged in death of 5-year-old child with special needs
Police say violent and graphic text messages between a Morgan County mother and her boyfriend are evidence in the murder of a 5-year-old boy with special needs. Mooresville police arrested his mother, Meghan Price, and her boyfriend, Steven Ingalls Jr. They're facing numerous charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and neglect of a child.
