Coroners release names of 3 found dead in Indianapolis home
The Marion County Coroner's Office on Friday identified the victims as 64-year-old homeowner Mark Higgins; his son, 34-year-old Keith Higgins; and 34-year-old Jessica Carte. Carte's relationship to the Higgins men wasn't immediately clear.
