Coroners: 3 found dead in Indianapolis shot multiple times
Authorities say three people found dead in a home on Indianapolis' far east side each died of multiple gunshot wounds, and police say they're seeking four persons of interest in connection with the slayings. The Marion County Coroner's Office on Monday released the causes of death for the three found slain Thursday.
