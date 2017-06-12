City investigating dogs' attack caught on camera
Indianapolis Animal Care Services is trying to find out who owns two dogs that attacked a southeast-side homeowner's cat. Mariah Arkins captured the attack on her home's surveillance camera, which she said happened Tuesday at 6:15 a.m. in the 2100 block of East Raymond Street.
