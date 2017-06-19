City asking for development ideas for...

City asking for development ideas for old city hall building

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Developers are being asked for ideas on potential uses for the vacant old Indianapolis City Hall building. City officials are making the request after pulling support in March for a $55 million project incorporating the building in a new 150-room hotel that was announced in 2015 but never started.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
snapchat usernames! (Nov '13) 2 hr Gross 5
Mitch Hunter circus freak 6 hr yuck 1
Dancers body found 16 hr WeCare 6
Bye Medicaid, we will miss you 16 hr TrumpedBernie 3
Bernie Sanders bank Fraud 16 hr TrumpedBernie 1
Pence’s $7 million bribe to Carrier officially ... Sat Impeach Mike Pence 1
Pence holds secret meeting with money-man Koch Sat Mike got the Trum... 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Marion County was issued at June 25 at 8:22PM EDT

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,505 • Total comments across all topics: 282,026,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC