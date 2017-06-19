City asking for development ideas for old city hall building
Developers are being asked for ideas on potential uses for the vacant old Indianapolis City Hall building. City officials are making the request after pulling support in March for a $55 million project incorporating the building in a new 150-room hotel that was announced in 2015 but never started.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|snapchat usernames! (Nov '13)
|2 hr
|Gross
|5
|Mitch Hunter circus freak
|6 hr
|yuck
|1
|Dancers body found
|16 hr
|WeCare
|6
|Bye Medicaid, we will miss you
|16 hr
|TrumpedBernie
|3
|Bernie Sanders bank Fraud
|16 hr
|TrumpedBernie
|1
|Pence’s $7 million bribe to Carrier officially ...
|Sat
|Impeach Mike Pence
|1
|Pence holds secret meeting with money-man Koch
|Sat
|Mike got the Trum...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC