Child shot on Indianapolis north side...

Child shot on Indianapolis north side dies

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Police responded to the call of a person shot around 9:45 pm. at the FLATS at Meridian Hills apartments near West 71st Street and Harcourt Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Is So Excited About Meeting With Putin Th... 8 hr Amyloid Plaques 1
FBI questioned Trump campaign adviser Page in R... 8 hr Carter Page Trump... 1
Trump son-in-law Kushner ups ante on legal team 8 hr Jared Lawyers Up ... 1
Trump's approval rating drops even lower after ... 11 hr Dave 2
Trump misses his own deadline for ISIS news con... 11 hr Dave 2
Trump admits Russia interfered in our election 11 hr Dave 2
Carrier sucks 15 hr Pence got the Tru... 3
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,362 • Total comments across all topics: 282,056,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC