Caught on camera: SUV hits Wayne Township fire truck
INDIANAPOLIS - Police are looking for an SUV that hit a Wayne Township fire truck and then left the scene. Firefighters were trying to get to a gas main rupture on North High School Road Tuesday afternoon when the SUV went around cars stopped in the other lane and then hit the front of the fire truck.
