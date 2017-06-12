Caught on camera: SUV hits Wayne Town...

Caught on camera: SUV hits Wayne Township fire truck

12 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - Police are looking for an SUV that hit a Wayne Township fire truck and then left the scene. Firefighters were trying to get to a gas main rupture on North High School Road Tuesday afternoon when the SUV went around cars stopped in the other lane and then hit the front of the fire truck.

