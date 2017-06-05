Canvassers charged in fake, fraudulen...

Canvassers charged in fake, fraudulent voter registrations

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Twelve employees of a Democrat-linked group focused on mobilizing black voters in Indiana are accused of submitting fake or fraudulent voter registration applications ahead of last year's general election in order to meet quotas, according to charging documents filed Friday. Marion County prosecutors allege that 11 temporary workers employed by the Indiana Voter Registration Project created and submitted an unknown number of falsified applications.

