Bookkeeper pleads guilty in $1.8M embezzlement scheme

7 hrs ago

A Shelby County woman has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges of wire fraud and tax evasion after being accused of embezzling $1.8 million from her employer and failing to pay $463,000 in income taxes.

