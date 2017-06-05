Bookkeeper pleads guilty in $1.8M embezzlement scheme
A Shelby County woman has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges of wire fraud and tax evasion after being accused of embezzling $1.8 million from her employer and failing to pay $463,000 in income taxes.
