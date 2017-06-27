Body pulled from White River in Indy'...

Body pulled from White River in Indy's west side

Read more: TheIndyChannel

Crews were called to the area Saulcy Street near N. White River Parkway just north of the Indianapolis Zoo just before 2 p.m. after a fisherman called to say they found a body floating in the river. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Indianapolis Fire Department both had crews on the scene when the body was pulled from the river.

