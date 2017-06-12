Arthouse cinema, restaurant planned o...

Arthouse cinema, restaurant planned on Indy's near-east side

5 hrs ago Read more: Indianapolis Business News

Father-and-son team Tom and Ed Battista along with business partner Sam Sutphin have purchased the Christian Unity Missionary Baptist Church at 1252 Windsor St., a block from Spades Park and about a mile east of downtown's Mass Ave district, with hopes of opening a three-screen independent cinema and eatery.

Read more at Indianapolis Business News.

