Appeals court upholds conviction, sentence for Daniel Messel in Hannah Wilson murder
INDIANAPOLIS - An Indiana appeals court Thursday afternoon upheld Daniel Messel's conviction and sentence in the murder of IU student Hannah Wilson. This story will be updated with more information.
