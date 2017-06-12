Absent Jay Z inducted to Songwriters ...

Absent Jay Z inducted to Songwriters Hall by Obama via video

Jay Z, whose wife Beyonce is expecting twins soon, was absent from the 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame, where he was inducted by a charismatic longtime fan: former U.S. President Barack Obama. Obama, appearing in a taped video, told the audience Thursday that he's been listening to Jay Z since he was a "young and hungry state senator" and compared himself to the New York rapper.

