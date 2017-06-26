A double rainbow arcs across the sky in Yorktown.
INDIANAPOLIS - A brief line of showers moved through central Indiana Monday evening and left beautiful rainbows across the region. Eyewitness News viewers from across the state shared photos of the rainbows in their neighborhoods.
