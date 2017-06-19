8 rescued from three boats on White R...

8 rescued from three boats on White River

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

An Indianapolis Fire Department spokeswoman said crews were called to the White River near 65th St. and Winthrop Ave. just after 8:00 pm. Reports said there was a boat stranded on the water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
After Trump "deal", layoffs set to begin next m... 1 hr trumplilhands 4
Dancers body found 3 hr TrumpedMaddow 1
Trump bluff on White House tapes wasn’t just di... 3 hr TrumpedMaddow 2
Evergreen State College 15 hr Please Get Help 6
Georgia election 15 hr Please Get Help 2
Looking for older women to have fun with 16 hr True 3
Favorite Places 70s and 80s (Feb '13) 17 hr Kevin D 198
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Marion County was issued at June 23 at 12:50PM EDT

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,105 • Total comments across all topics: 281,966,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC