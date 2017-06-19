5 things to know for Tuesday, June 20
A witness said 42-year-old Shari Treba was drinking beer as the child sat in a stroller nearby and, at one point, chained the stroller outside the bar with her daughter unattended while she went inside for another drink. When police arrived, she registered a blood-alcohol content level of .193 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|blonde Stephanie use to walk Washington st
|3 hr
|Yogi from covington
|1
|Sessions Lawyers Up
|3 hr
|Lock Him Up
|1
|Looking for older women to have fun with
|13 hr
|Sexbeast6
|1
|Anxiety and pain Meds
|Mon
|Chaw chaw
|2
|Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill...
|Mon
|Sonny
|129
|Larue Carter right to work fired 50 good staff (Aug '14)
|Mon
|LCH emp lie
|74
|Evergreen State College
|Mon
|sad
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC