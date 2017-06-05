4 suspects sought in Indy triple homicide
Police are searching for four suspects after three adults were found shot to death in a home on Indianapolis' east side Thursday morning. Homicide detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a house in the 1800 block of Forsythia Drive around 10 a.m. Thursday The investigation started when one of the people didn't show up for work Thursday, police say.
