30 Laws in 30 Days: Solving problems with new access to data
Indiana State Police collaborated with the Managment and Performance Hub to create a website that predicts where car accidents are most likely to occur. INDIANAPOLIS - When the state made real time data - ranging from health care information to education trends - available, the Indiana State Police were ready to start saving more lives.
