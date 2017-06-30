30 Laws in 30 Days: Solving problems ...

30 Laws in 30 Days: Solving problems with new access to data

Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Indiana State Police collaborated with the Managment and Performance Hub to create a website that predicts where car accidents are most likely to occur. INDIANAPOLIS - When the state made real time data - ranging from health care information to education trends - available, the Indiana State Police were ready to start saving more lives.

