30 Laws in 30 Days: Gas tax hike funding massive highway construction program
Hoosiers will see more highway construction and better roads in the coming years, but they'll also see gas prices rise. Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law in late April increasing the gas tax and seeking federal approval to turn interstate highways into toll roads.
