30 Laws in 30 Days: Families to receive diplomas for deceased high school seniors

13 hrs ago

Jerrold Parker was only weeks away from finishing his classes at Pike High School when he was murdered in Indianapolis on February 3, 2016. "It feels like there is something missing in my home," Sanekah Jackson-Jones, his mother said.

