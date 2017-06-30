30 Laws in 30 Days: Families to receive diplomas for deceased high school seniors
Jerrold Parker was only weeks away from finishing his classes at Pike High School when he was murdered in Indianapolis on February 3, 2016. "It feels like there is something missing in my home," Sanekah Jackson-Jones, his mother said.
