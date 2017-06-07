2 saved from window-washing rig on OneAmerica Tower
Indianapolis Fire Department crews rescued two people on a malfunctioning window-washing rig on a downtown high-rise Wednesday afternoon. Crews removed a window on the 28th floor of the 38-story OneAmerica Tower near Ohio and Illinois streets to rescue the two people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is Greenwood so trashy?
|44 min
|Mr K
|2
|Comey told Jeff Sessions he didn't want to be a...
|5 hr
|Dave
|2
|Amid White House Scandals, Pence Disappears
|5 hr
|Dave
|11
|Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill...
|10 hr
|Stray- Dog
|24
|Craig D.
|Wed
|xyz
|3
|Jeff Sessions offers to resign amid rising tens...
|Tue
|Accept it Donnie
|1
|Officer Michael rahn
|Tue
|okhereyougo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC