2 saved from window-washing rig on OneAmerica Tower

Indianapolis Fire Department crews rescued two people on a malfunctioning window-washing rig on a downtown high-rise Wednesday afternoon. Crews removed a window on the 28th floor of the 38-story OneAmerica Tower near Ohio and Illinois streets to rescue the two people.

