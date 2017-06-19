2 new Indy hotels could save historic church

Flood Warning issued June 19 at 11:09AM EDT expiring June 22 at 2:00PM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo Flood Warning issued June 19 at 11:09AM EDT expiring June 21 at 6:48PM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued June 19 at 11:09AM EDT expiring June 20 at 5:36PM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued June 19 at 11:09AM EDT expiring June 20 at 11:03AM EDT in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington Flood Warning issued June 19 at 11:09AM EDT expiring June 20 at 2:00AM EDT in effect for: Lawrence, Martin INDIANAPOLIS City developers are looking to preserve and renovate a historic African-American church while constructing two new hotels along the downtown Indy canal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.