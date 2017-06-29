2 firefighters, resident hurt in west Indianapolis fire that has been ruled arson

Firefighters were called to the fire in the 3300 block of W. Michigan Street around 10 p.m. A woman on the second floor of the building couldn't open her door because it was too hot She called for help from a window and firefighters rescued her with a ladder. 9:51 - 3 hurt after Y' breaks out in multi unit home & forces the evac of 10 occupants at 3355W Michigan St. FF Rescue 1 from second story Ys' pic.twitter.com/255cxVuhD4 One firefighter was taken to Eskenazi with a back injury after falling down a flight of stairs inside the home.

