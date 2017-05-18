Youngsters race in "Little 500" at In...

Youngsters race in "Little 500" at Indianapolis school

13 hrs ago

A little rain was not enough to spoil the fun at Holy Cross Central School. Preschoolers and kindergartners celebrated the Indianapolis 500 with races of their own.

