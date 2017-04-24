Work starting on 4,000-panel solar farm in Indiana
Workers place panels at a new solar park at the old Continental Steel site at the corner of Park & Markland avenues in Kokomo on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 COLUMBUS, Ind. - Work is about to start on installing 4,000 panels for a solar energy farm along Interstate 65 near Columbus, Indiana.
