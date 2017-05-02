Who wants to be the judge?

The candidate list is set, and five men want to be the next judge of a court that sentences felons to prisons, oversees hundreds of divorces and supervises the county's drug and alcohol services program. The job of judge of Johnson Superior Court 2 will be available because longtime Judge Cynthia Emkes has announced her retirement before the end of her term.

