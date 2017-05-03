Wednesday night rain prompts new Flas...

Wednesday night rain prompts new Flash Flood Watch

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

We start the morning off dry but we are expecting rain to move in late today and continue into the weekend. Tonight through Friday morning, 2-to-3 inches of rain is possible and that will prompt a new Flash Flood Watch for central Indiana beginning tonight and continuing into the wee hours of the morning Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hillary still Trolling 10 hr TrumpedCriminalHi... 1
14 year old on the pill 15 hr Wild thing 7
News One man, nine dogs die in fire (Mar '07) Mon John t volz 3rd 66
ObamaSputtering Mon Unravelling Donnie 9
Trump pulls 100 day "success" ad on concerns it... Mon Incompetent Donnie 1
Fox News Mon Buh Bye Sean 18
Sean Spicer can’t name a single accomplishment ... Mon Buh Bye Gorka 5
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) Apr 30 blankandson 168
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Marion County was issued at May 03 at 3:15PM EDT

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,638 • Total comments across all topics: 280,749,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC