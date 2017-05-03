Wednesday night rain prompts new Flash Flood Watch
We start the morning off dry but we are expecting rain to move in late today and continue into the weekend. Tonight through Friday morning, 2-to-3 inches of rain is possible and that will prompt a new Flash Flood Watch for central Indiana beginning tonight and continuing into the wee hours of the morning Friday.
