VP Pence Will Attend Indy 500 Thursday, May 25

High security will be in place for the 101sst running of the Indianapolis 500 this weekend as Vice President Mike Pence confirmed he will attend the race. Speedway President Doug Boles says fans should enter through Gate 3. Vehicles with proper credentials can enter through other gates.

