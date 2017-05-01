Two Indianapolis properties make 'Most Endangered' list
Built in 1911, Simpson Hall on the campus of the Indiana School for the Deaf has been vacant for more than 30 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One man, nine dogs die in fire (Mar '07)
|2 hr
|John t volz 3rd
|66
|ObamaSputtering
|4 hr
|Unravelling Donnie
|9
|Trump pulls 100 day "success" ad on concerns it...
|4 hr
|Incompetent Donnie
|1
|Fox News
|11 hr
|Buh Bye Sean
|18
|Sean Spicer can’t name a single accomplishment ...
|15 hr
|Buh Bye Gorka
|5
|Dali Lama says Mike Pence is the AntiChrist! (Apr '15)
|15 hr
|Trump watch out 4...
|13
|Donald Trump’s First 100 Days: The Worst on Record
|15 hr
|Trump cant take t...
|6
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Sun
|blankandson
|168
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC