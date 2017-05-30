Trump is setting up a 'war room' to c...

Trump is setting up a 'war room' to counter attacks over the Russia probe

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

President Donald Trump's White House is preparing to establish a 'war room' to combat mounting questions about ties between Russia and his presidential campaign, administration officials and persons close to Trump said, addressing a scandal that has threatened to consume his young presidency. Upon Trump's return from a nine-day overseas trip, the administration will add experienced political professionals and possibly lawyers to handle the Russia probe, which has gained new urgency since the Justice Department appointed a special counsel to head the investigation, the sources told Reuters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's the difference between Vladimir Putin's ... 4 hr L O L 1
Russia Probes Deepen Trump Scrutiny as Comey Te... 15 hr Probe Deepens In ... 1
Merkle whines 15 hr Impeach Traitorou... 6
Portland Mayor boo hoo 15 hr Get Right With Co... 4
Jeff Sessions is an Evil Little Elf Wed Jail this lying liar 6
Congress investigating another possible Session... Wed Sessions must resign 1
Why Blacks become Muslims Wed Get Right with Co... 2
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,561 • Total comments across all topics: 281,452,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC