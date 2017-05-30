Trump is setting up a 'war room' to counter attacks over the Russia probe
President Donald Trump's White House is preparing to establish a 'war room' to combat mounting questions about ties between Russia and his presidential campaign, administration officials and persons close to Trump said, addressing a scandal that has threatened to consume his young presidency. Upon Trump's return from a nine-day overseas trip, the administration will add experienced political professionals and possibly lawyers to handle the Russia probe, which has gained new urgency since the Justice Department appointed a special counsel to head the investigation, the sources told Reuters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's the difference between Vladimir Putin's ...
|4 hr
|L O L
|1
|Russia Probes Deepen Trump Scrutiny as Comey Te...
|15 hr
|Probe Deepens In ...
|1
|Merkle whines
|15 hr
|Impeach Traitorou...
|6
|Portland Mayor boo hoo
|15 hr
|Get Right With Co...
|4
|Jeff Sessions is an Evil Little Elf
|Wed
|Jail this lying liar
|6
|Congress investigating another possible Session...
|Wed
|Sessions must resign
|1
|Why Blacks become Muslims
|Wed
|Get Right with Co...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC