Tip line call leads to 10 arrests at New Pal party

A tip called into CrimeStoppers led to the arrest of 10 people accused of underage drinking Saturday at a party in New Palestine, reports show. It's the sixth party broken up by a special patrol team since the beginning of the year, marking 32 underage-drinking arrests, according to nonprofit Neighborhoods Against Substance Abuse, which funds the Hancock County Underage Drinking Task Force.

