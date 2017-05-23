Tip line call leads to 10 arrests at ...

Tip line call leads to 10 arrests at New Pal party

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Reporter

A tip called into CrimeStoppers led to the arrest of 10 people accused of underage drinking Saturday at a party in New Palestine, reports show. It's the sixth party broken up by a special patrol team since the beginning of the year, marking 32 underage-drinking arrests, according to nonprofit Neighborhoods Against Substance Abuse, which funds the Hancock County Underage Drinking Task Force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fox News 7 hr Buh Bye Fox 24
Trump asked intelligence chiefs to push back ag... 8 hr Lock Him Up 1
Mike Flynn Lied to Pentagon on Security Clearan... 8 hr Lock Him Up 1
Mike Flynn takes the Fifth 10 hr nnono 3
Manafort, Stone Turn Over Russia Documents to S... 19 hr Lock Em Up 1
Trump’s Budget Proposals Raising Concerns Over ... 19 hr Trumped Farmers 1
Complaints Marion County Coroner's Office 19 hr Inform now 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,431 • Total comments across all topics: 281,227,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC