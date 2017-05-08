the High School Project Among Six New Bravo Unscripted Series
Bravo Media is adding six new unscripted series to its development slate, it was announced today by Rachel Smith, Senior Vice President, Development. While the network recently announced six new greenlights that diversify across many genres, this move signifies the network's commitment toward leading the industry in the high-end real estate space, building upon Emmy-nominated series like "Million Dollar Listing New York" and "Flipping Out."
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spicer confirms President Obama warned Trump no...
|1 hr
|TrumpedRussianTrump
|1
|son murdered mother in early 90's (Oct '15)
|10 hr
|Share
|13
|Got Asthma? Trumpcare will choke you up even mo...
|Sun
|Treason is the re...
|3
|Blacks The lost tribe of Satan
|Sun
|U H C 4 A L L
|2
|Obama legacy where lol
|Sun
|U H C 4 A L L
|7
|Donald signs budget that doesn't include single...
|May 5
|TrumpedWall
|1
|Trump Praises Australian Universal Health Care ...
|May 5
|U H C 4 A L L
|2
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Apr 30
|blankandson
|168
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC