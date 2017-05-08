the High School Project Among Six New Bravo Unscripted Series

Bravo Media is adding six new unscripted series to its development slate, it was announced today by Rachel Smith, Senior Vice President, Development. While the network recently announced six new greenlights that diversify across many genres, this move signifies the network's commitment toward leading the industry in the high-end real estate space, building upon Emmy-nominated series like "Million Dollar Listing New York" and "Flipping Out."

