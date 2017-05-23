Suspect in woman's death charged in 2nd murder

Flood Warning issued May 24 at 10:54AM EDT expiring May 29 at 12:00AM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued May 24 at 10:54AM EDT expiring May 29 at 5:00PM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued May 24 at 10:54AM EDT expiring May 30 at 3:42PM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo Flood Warning issued May 25 at 10:08AM EDT expiring May 27 at 12:30AM EDT in effect for: Hamilton, Madison Flood Warning issued May 25 at 1:56PM EDT expiring May 26 at 1:55PM EDT in effect for: Delaware, Randolph Flood Warning issued May 24 at 10:54AM EDT expiring May 27 at 5:00PM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo Flood Warning issued May 25 at 11:47AM EDT expiring May 28 at 8:00AM EDT in effect for: Cass, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Whitley Flood Warning issued May 20 at 11:27PM EDT expiring May 25 at 8:00PM EDT ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.