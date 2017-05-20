Suspect in home invasion of elderly Franklin couple captured
Reese L. Keith, 27, was arrested today in Richmond, Franklin police said. He will be brought back to Johnson County to face multiple felony and misdemeanor charges relating to breaking into the home of an elderly Franklin couple, robbing them at gunpoint and bounding them to a chair and walker with duct tape.
