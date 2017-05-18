Suspect in custody after lengthy overnight police chase ends in crash
INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis Metropolitan Police have arrested a suspect after they say he led them on a long police chase overnight. Officers say that they located the truck in the Fountain Square area just after midnight Thursday.
