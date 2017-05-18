Surveying work starting for I-69 section in central Indiana
A state agency is starting to do surveying work along the route planned for the final leg of the Interstate 69 extension in central Indiana. The Indiana Department of Transportation is having the work done along the current Indiana 37 corridor between Martinsville and Interstate 465 in Indianapolis.
