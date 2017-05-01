Supreme Court Justice Kagan set to speak in Indianapolis
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan is scheduled to visit Indianapolis for a speech before an audience of lawyers and federal judges. Kagan is speaking during Monday evening's dinner of the 7th Circuit Bar Association Annual Meeting.
