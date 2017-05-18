Storms prompt tornado warnings, damag...

Storms prompt tornado warnings, damage Clinton County fire station

18 hrs ago

INDIANAPOLIS - A suspected tornado blew through Clinton County Saturday night, damaging a fire station building in the town of Forest, northwest of Frankfort. The National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for Boone, Clinton and Howard counties between 7:30 and 9:30 Saturday night.

