Statewide search for missing Evansville man
INDIANAPOLIS - The Evansville Police Department is asking for help locating Gary E. Underhill, 76, of Evansville. He was reported missing by his wife on Friday, May 5 at approximately 10:00 a.m. Underhill was going to drive to Schnuck's grocery store on Washington Avenue in a black 2011 Chevy Tahoe with Indiana registration UQ0892.
