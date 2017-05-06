Schools aid Ronald McDonald House in pop tab contest
Rachel Moehle from the Ronald McDonald House in Indianapolis recently told students at Rockcreek Elementary about the importance of having family close by when you are a patient at Riley Hospital. Thanks to the schools who participate in the annual Key Club Pop Tab Contest, Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. schools have provided more than three years of free stays for families who have a child being treated at Riley Hospital for Children.
