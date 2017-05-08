Sandi Patty to return as IPL Yuletide Celebration host
The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra announced Grammy award-winning singer Sandi Patti will return to Hilbert Circle Theatre to host the 2017 IPL Yuletide celebration. "We are delighted to have Sandi Patty on board for our IPL Yuletide Celebration," said Chief Executive Officer Gary Ginstling.
