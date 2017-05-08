Retiring Justice Rucker: Time on cour...

Retiring Justice Rucker: Time on court 'exciting, humbling'

Retiring Indiana Supreme Court Justice Robert Rucker was awarded one of the state's highest civilian honors during a farewell ceremony where he called his legal career and time on the high court "an exciting and humbling journey." More than a dozen of Rucker's relatives joined Gov. Eric Holcomb and others for Monday's retirement celebration at the court's Statehouse courtroom in Indianapolis.

