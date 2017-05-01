Program sees success keeping addicts ...

Program sees success keeping addicts off heroin

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - Marion County is seeing a big success in a small program aimed at helping addicts stay off drugs and out of trouble. For heroin users facing prison, jail or an agonizing death, something called Vivitrol is hailed as nothing less than a life-saving miracle drug.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hillary still Trolling 5 hr TrumpedCriminalHi... 1
14 year old on the pill 11 hr Wild thing 7
News One man, nine dogs die in fire (Mar '07) Mon John t volz 3rd 66
ObamaSputtering Mon Unravelling Donnie 9
Trump pulls 100 day "success" ad on concerns it... Mon Incompetent Donnie 1
Fox News Mon Buh Bye Sean 18
Sean Spicer can’t name a single accomplishment ... Mon Buh Bye Gorka 5
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) Apr 30 blankandson 168
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Marion County was issued at May 03 at 12:31PM EDT

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,005 • Total comments across all topics: 280,744,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC